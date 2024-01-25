“Government needs to actively take this migrant issue as a crisis that needs immediate attention” says Kilkenny Councillor David Fitzgerald

A local councillor’s calling for the migration portfolio to be given to a senior minister.

Minister of State for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman is tied to the overseeing of the settlement of those from Ukraine and international protection applicants.

Protests at plans for some buildings have taken place across the country, including locally.

The Minister visited Kilkenny earlier this week and now, city representative David Fitzgerald has been telling KCLR News; “In light of the very serious issues that are arising around the migrant crisis I have asked the Taoiseach that he would consider reallocating the migrant portfolio from the junior Minister, Minister Roderic O’Gorman, to a senior cabinet minister to ensure that the migrant issues are dealt with at the highest level of Government to ensure we have a quick and speedy action and response to all the issue”.

He adds; “I think the Government needs to actively take this migrant issue as a crisis that needs immediate attention, I welcome the decision to look at creating national reception centres, I look forward to the detail of that coming forward”.

And Cllr Fitzgerald also says; “I hope that the Taoiseach that as part of his renewed efforts to get on top of this serious challenge to Government at every level that he will reallocate the portfolio to ensure that every strength within Government is brought to bear to resolve this issue and to put peoples’ mind at ease on this issue because it is troubling a large part of the population who are genuinely concerned that this issue is not being addressed as fully as it should be”.