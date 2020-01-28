Great-grandaughter of Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy to open new bridge between Kilkenny and Wexford

It’s been announced this morning that Rose Fitzgerald Kennedys great-grandaughter will join the Taoiseach for the official opening of Ireland’s longest bridge tomorrow.

Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend has been invited to do the honours at the opening ceremony for the structure which crosses the Barrow from Kilkenny into Wexford.

It’s a major part of the €230 million euro upgrade to the New Ross by-pass which has been in the works for a number of years now.

The official opening ceremony takes place on Wednesday (29th of January) and the road will open to traffic on Thursday at midday.