Growing calls for the Government to intervene as fuel prices continue to soar in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

There are growing calls for the Government to intervene as fuel prices continue to soar.

It comes amid warnings that the true impact of the Russia Ukraine crisis on the cost of living hasn’t yet been felt.

This week saw the price of a litre of petrol hit €2 for the first time. (See that with some recent local prices in Carlow and Kilkenny here).

Ray Flynn of Flynn’s in Tullow says retailers are seeing very little of that.

Hear his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on this morning’s KCLR Live here: