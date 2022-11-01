Halloween Night of horror for some in Carlow and Kilkenny

A Halloween Night of horror’s been described by some locals.

Emergency services were kept busy overnight – in Carlow town fire crews were called to at least three separate incidents – one at a house with two others involving cars.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to each one with the chance they’d been deliberately started.

The home on the Staplestown Road went ablaze between 7:30 and 8pm – the scene there’s to undergo an examination this morning.

While two vehicles were also separately found alight in John Sweeney Park and at Hazel Court/Shaw Park area – again anybody with information’s asked to come forward.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported overnight with bonfires kept at bay and little firework action.

While in Kilkenny, some city residents have told KCLR News of antics involving fireworks as well as a shopping trolley and a chair.

Gardaí however say there was nothing major to report.

Gardaí however say there was nothing major to report.