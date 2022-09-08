Head of Catholic faith in Carlow and Kilkenny has launched a search for Ireland’s favourite hymn

The head of the Catholic faith in Carlow and Kilkenny is spearheading a search for Ireland’s favourite hymn.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese Ossory Denis Nulty will make the reveal at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois.

Those with the most nominations will be performed at Block 2, Row 18, Stand 291 at lunchtime each of the three days (20th to 22nd September).

Bishop Nulty says “It’s a way of getting people to visit our stand, to engage with us; Irish people love music we saw the success of the Fleadh Ceoil in Mullingar and I think Ireland’s favourite hymn for people of faith it’s a great connection but also people maybe who’ve wandered a little away from faith still remember hymns and still have very much favourite hymns”.