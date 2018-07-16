Health Minister in Kilkenny to bring good news finally about MRI scanner for St Luke's
Health Minister in Kilkenny to bring good news finally about MRI scanner for St Luke's

Simon Harris visiting speaking with staff in St Luke's Hospital | Photo: Simon Harris TD on Twitter

Expansion plans for St Luke’s Hospital is expected to be the main topic of conversation at the Health Minister’s visit this morning.

Simon Harris is in the city this morning where he has a number of items on his agenda, including attending a fundraiser for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre at 11.

But his first stop is the local hospital where he will also be announcing the final tranche of funding for a long-awaited MRI scanner.

The Minister will be in studio  on KCLR Live after 10am.

