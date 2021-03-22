Henry Shefflin shows support for Kilkenny Carlow Youth Awards

Kilkenny’s hurling King’s the latest to encourage nominations for the Kilkenny Carlow Youth Awards.

The annual local Garda Division event with Netwatch celebrates outstanding young individuals aged between 13 and 21 years.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live or have shown great determination in their own lives.

Groups of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities will also be considered.

Henry Shefflin is no stranger to the effects of community and he wants you to get nominating (you can do that here):

Meanwhile, to get a bit of an idea of what it’s all about have a look at the highlights from the inaugural event in 2019: