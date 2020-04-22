Carlow NewsKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Heroin and cocaine worth thousands seized in Carlow town

Avatar Sinead Burke 22/04/2020

Heroin, cocaine and other drugs have been seized  in Carlow.

A planned search of a house saw Gardaí discover heroin,cocaine, a quantity of diazepam tablets and smaller quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis worth in the region of 4 thousand euro.

2 weighing scales & cash were also located at the premises.

One person has been arrested and is detained under Drug Trafficking Act at Carlow Garda Station

Investigations into the seizure are continuing.

Close