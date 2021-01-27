High number of Covid-19 related deaths will likely continue according to a consultant in infectious diseases

More than 3,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic.

It’s after a further 90 deaths were reported yesterday, the second-highest daily figure.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest daily figure standing at 928 with 36 in Carlow and nine in Kilkenny.

However close contacts of confirmed cases are still not being tested.

Consultant in infectious diseases at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Eoghan De Barra, says the high number of deaths will likely continue.

Hospitals

Latest figures show there are 1,689 people in public hospitals with the disease, while 216 are in Intensive Care Units. Four of these are at the local ICU at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny among 31 people with Coronavirus thereafter one new admission.

While seven are in critical care at University Hospital Waterford where the overall number patients with the virus has dropped a little from yesterday to 118 despite 15 new admissions, the highest in the country.

The two hospitals between them have four more suspected cases with three in Luke’s and one in Waterford. And there are still no critical care beds available in either facility with no general beds too for Carlow and Kilkenny.

14-day Incidence Rate

Carlow is now the county with the third-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus. After the latest additions, it now stands at 964.3 per 100,000 population.

That’s higher than the national figure of 721.1.

Kilkenny is still in the lower ten counties on a rate of 427.3.

Retail

Over 90,000 people have lost their jobs in the retail sector because of latest set of Covid-19 restrictions, according to Retail Excellence.

All non-essential shops have been closed since December 31st, and will now remain shut until at least March 5th.

Duncan Graham, the managing director of Retail Excellence, says the sector is in crisis.

Construction

Up to 7,000 homes won’t be built this year because of the extended shutdown of the construction sector, according to the Housing Minister.

The industry now faces an eight-week closure in total, as non-essential sites will remain shut until March 5th.

It’s estimated around 80,000 construction staff will be out of work until then.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says the government’s housing targets for 2021 won’t be met.

Schools

The government says a phased reopening of schools could happen from next month.

But it says a lot will depend on the current trajectory of case numbers.

Aine Lynch from the National Parents Council says it’s good news for families.

Travel

The Tánaiste says international travel at significant rates might not return by Christmas.

It comes as the government has extended level five restrictions until March 5th – with no guarantee they’ll end then.

New laws are on the way to enforce mandatory quarantine for a limited number of people arriving into Ireland.

But opposition parties believe the government should go further and enforce mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving to Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar believes that approach would lead to years of travel restrictions for the country.

President of the Hotels Federation, Elaina Fitzgerald-Kane, expects engagement with government over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall says the new rules on international travel are ‘half-baked’. She believes stricter hotel quarantine is needed, for everyone arriving in Ireland.

Hear what Kilkenny Chamber President and local hotelier Colin Ahern has to say on this topic here.

In the UK

The Chelsea Flower Show in the UK has been postponed to the autumn for the first time in its history because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world famous event had to be cancelled last year, but organisers had hoped it could go ahead this May with extra safety measures.

There will be a virtual show then instead, and the physical event will take place from September the 21st.