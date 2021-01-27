Kilkenny Chamber President and city hotelier predicts no going out for dinner and drinks until at least June

We’ll not be going out for dinner and drinks until June at least, according to a local hospitality expert.

Colin Ahern is the President of Kilkenny’s Chamber of Commerce and the General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

His comments come as Level 5 restrictions are being extended until March 5th. Details of that here.

But Colin believes the restrictions will actually go on long after that.

