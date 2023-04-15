Carlow NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Higher Education Minister Confident of SETU campus for Kilkenny city.
SETU currently has bases in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford but none yet in Kilkenny.
The Minister for Higher Education says he’s confident that there will be a university campus in Kilkenny city in the near future.
Minister Simon Harris says the university’s board will be publishing a new Strategic Plan next month, which he says is expected to include expansion into the city.