HIQA Issues Report on Tusla’s Child Protection and Welfare Services

A new HIQA report has identified failings in Tusla’s child protection and welfare service locally.

The four day inspection was carried out last January into the services provided for Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary.

The inspection assessed sox standards in which just one was compliant with HIQA standards. The five other were identified as moderate non-compliances. Among them was the system to ensure that all allegations of suspected abuse were notified immediately by social workers to An Garda Síochána.

Tusla’s Area Manager, Marie Kennedy, responded to the report saying they acknowledge there are areas for improvement. She announced that there are already a number of initiatives already completed or underway; including improved inter-agency co-operation and improved screening.