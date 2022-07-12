Homeless figures for Carlow causes controversy at monthly county council meeting

The rise in the homeless figures in Carlow caused controversy at yesterday’s County Council meeting.

There are 70 people being put up by the local authority in emergency accommodation according to the latest information.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace tried to bring an emergency motion that the local authority writes to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing demanding more urgent action to help deal with the crisis.

But Cathaoirelach Brian O’Donoghue says it didn’t get enough support to be bought forward to a vote.

“Seventy people in emergency accommodation, that’s obviously not a figure anybody wants or can stand over,” said Councillor O’Donoghue,

“It came up for discussion for our July council meeting and my colleague Councillor Wallace suggested putting forward an emergency motion but while everyone agreed with the sentiment of the motion which was that we write to the Taoiseach and Minister for housing, there are protocols and there are standing orders we must follow and unfortunately we weren’t able to reach the requirements for that motion to pass”. he added.