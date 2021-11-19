Homelessness figures in Kilkenny could be up almost 60% this year

Homelessness figures could be up almost 60% in Kilkenny this year.

That’s according to the head of the Good Shepard Centre in the city.

322 people were made homeless in the county by October this year compared to 252 for the whole year in 2020.

And Noel Sherry says the situation is still getting worse.

Listen to his conversation with KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle here: