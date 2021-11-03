Homeowners in Carlow and Kilkenny set to shell out for their Local Property Tax

Some homeowners in Carlow and Kilkenny will be shelling out more for their Local Property Tax than those in other parts of the country.

The deadline for submission of self-evaluations is this Sunday (7th November) and, with 12,000 phone calls each day recently Revenue’s extended its helpline (details here) hours today and tomorrow with further extensions possible. (More here).

The base rate for band one is €90, but that differs depending on where you live (Kilkenny’s update here, Carlow’s is here).

Revenue spokesperson Ciarán Hanley had the overview on KCLR Live – listen back to the conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: