Carlow Councillors agree to retain current Local Property Tax rate
It's a retention of the 5% increase agreed in 2019
Carlow County Council’s to keep its current Local Property Tax rate.
The topic was the focus of a special meeting yesterday afternoon – it’s understood management had sought a 15% hike to generate about €600,000.
But the elected representatives decided that 2022’s rate would be unchanged from this year’s.
It’s a retention of the 5% increase agreed in 2019.
