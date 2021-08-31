KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Councillors agree to retain current Local Property Tax rate

It's a retention of the 5% increase agreed in 2019

Edwina Grace 31/08/2021

Carlow County Council’s to keep its current Local Property Tax rate.

The topic was the focus of a special meeting yesterday afternoon – it’s understood management had sought a 15% hike to generate about €600,000.

But the elected representatives decided that 2022’s rate would be unchanged from this year’s.

It’s a retention of the 5% increase agreed in 2019.

