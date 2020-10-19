Hopes fading for Fungie who’s been missing for six days

Hopes for Fungie are fading with searches continuing for the missing Dolphin.

Fungie hasn’t been seen in six days – the longest he’s ever gone without human contact.

A widescale search took place at the weekend involving fishing boats and Mallow search and Rescue to find Fungie.

The team used SONAR to scan the sea bed and sent divers below to look for clues to no avail.

Fungie who is believed to be over 40 years old has been living in Dingle Harbour for 37 years but he has never gone missing for this long.

He’s a solitary dolphin, which means he doesn’t live with a pod and thrives from human contact.

The search for Fungie will continue over the coming days but bad weather is forecast which could hamper the operation