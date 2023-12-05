Hopes high that yesterday morning’s traffic chaos along the Kilkenny Ring Road won’t be repeated today

It’s hoped yesterday morning’s severe traffic delays in Kilkenny were a one-off, and this morning won’t see such disruption.

Motorists reported being held up for an hour in some instances, as a stop-go system was put in place to facilitate the ongoing works on Ossory Bridge.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is co-ordinating the works, which meant Kilkenny County Council didn’t know about the stop-go system until complaints started rolling in.

Director of Services Tim Butler apologised for the inconvenience on KCLR yesterday, and said he had written to T.I.I requesting an urgent update on the works.

Speaking to KCLR news, Local councillor Martin Brett, says the works are allegedly due for completion this week; “We were not informed and did not know of the disruption that occurred, an email has been sent to TII to outline exactly what the schedule of works is going forward, my understanding is, and this is only my understanding, I haven’t got anything formal to say this but my understanding is that substantially the works will now be completed by the end of this week”.