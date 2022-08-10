Hot spell of weather prompts water conservation warning for households in Carlow and Kilkenny

We’re being reminded of the importance of conserving water over the current hot spell.

The overnight restriction placed on the Clogh-Castlecomer supply by Irish Water is among 13 restrictions in place nationwide at the moment.

But 60 areas across the country are currently under pressure because of the weather, with the worst affected areas in the midlands and the southeast.

Regional Water Operations Lead in Irish Water James O’Toole told KCLR’s The Way It Is that further restricitons won’t have to be imposed, provided that supplies are conserved:

“We won’t put any dates or decisions on restrictions like that. We very much take it on a case by case basis and see what’s happening at the moment. But if people could conserve water as best they can then that would reduce the need for us to have to be forced into the position to apply restrictions to schemes”

