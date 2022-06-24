House prices have fallen slightly in Carlow but continued to rise in Kilkenny

House prices in Carlow have bucked the national trend by falling slightly but Kilkenny’s continue to rise.

The latest report from MyHome.ie looks at asking prices in the two counties in recent months.

The average price of a house in Co Carlow is now €215,000 according to this latest survey.

That’s €2,500 lower than this time last year.

However, the price of three and four-bed semi-detached homes in the county are up €18,000 and €7,500 respectively.

In Kilkenny prices rose in quarter two of this year to an average of €232,500 – that’s up €12,500 on the same time last year.

The price of a three-bed semi is up €17,500 while the average four-bed costs about €32,500 more than it did in 2021.

232 properties were being offered for sale in Kilkenny at the end of quarter two and 114 in Carlow.

