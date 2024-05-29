Less than a week after his visit to Carlow, Minister Darragh O’Brien’s focus moves to Kilkenny today.

Fianna Fáil’s Director of Elections for the European Elections’ first stop is at The KCLR Daily Local Elections Roadshow in the city centre.

He’ll officially open the new Urlingford Fire Station before returning to the city to officiate at the launches of two housing developments, Cluain Glasan and Nyne Park, which include the county’s first cost rental and affordable homes.

Last Thursday he was taken on a tour of Carlow housing schemes and met with the fire crew at Hacketstown.