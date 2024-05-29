Our focus for The KCLR Daily Local Elections Roadshow turns today to the battle ground of Kilkenny.

All seven sitting councillors are seeking re-election and there are 14 others facing them off for the seats which represent those from the city centre out to, and in parts beyone, the Ring Road.

Whoever gets in, there are a range of issues voters want their attention on – we’ve been getting a sample of those topics:

The candidates were all invited to our special outside broadcast from The Parade in Kilkenny city earlier today – if you missed it, listen back to the pitches those who participated in shared.

You can also hear from those in Bagenalstown, Callan Thomastown, Carlow and Castlecomer LEAs.

The candidates for Kilkenny are:

Toluwani Akaehomen (Independent):

Jony Aza (Independent):

Evan Barry (Sinn Féin):



Cllr Martin Brett (Fine Gael):

Andrea Cleere (Labour):

Cllr John Coonan (Fianna Fáil):

Cllr Maria Dollard (The Green Party):

Cllr David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael):



Liam Heffernan (Independent):

Michael McGrath (Independent):



Cllr Andrew McGuinness (Fianna Fáil):

Cllr Eugene McGuinness (Independent):

Cllr Joe Malone (Fianna Fáil):

Aoife O’Brien (Sinn Féin):

Luke O’Connor (Irish Freedom Party):

Mark O’Farrell (Sinn Féin):

Seán Ó hArgáin (Labour):

Martin O’Neill (Social Democrats):

Kevin Shore (People Before Profit):

Noel G Walsh (Independent):