Huge interest in South East Greenway but Kilkenny County Council executive and councillors remind people to stay away until it’s open

There was big interest and numerous submissions on the latest public consultation about the South East Greenway through Kilkenny.

The County Council was looking for opinions on possible routes to link the walking and cycling track to the villages of Glenmore and Slieverue, holding information evenings in both locations recently (more on that here).

Director of Services Sean McKeown says there were big turnouts at both of those gatherings last month and they are now just waiting for a report on the preferred final decisions.

He also reiterated the call for people to stay off the unfinished track, reminding all that it’s still effectively a building site.

Councillors at the Pltown Municipal District meeting earlier this week heard how many have started prematurely using stretches of the greenway putting themselves at risk while also causing a nuisance for residents of the area with cars often left abandoned by those seeking to try out the route.

The public representatives and Mr McKeown all stressed that while some sections may appear to be ready to go, they’re not yet open.

And on KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening Mr McKeown gave a run-down of where the project is at – hear it in full here: