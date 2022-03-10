Glenmore gets to have its say this evening on proposed links between the village and the South East Greenway.

Plans are on display in the parish hall from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Harry Everard is Rural Recreational Officer with Kilkenny Leader Partnership and he has this invite to those in the area; “Come along, have a look to see what we’re doing, this is a great opportunity for your communities so come and see how you can be involved, see what potential business there might be for you down the line because you do see how successful these greenways can be for the local communities, the more we can connect the greenway to the communities, the better”.

He adds “It should be a really, really positive project for the community, we’ve seen how successful the upturn in the local economy has been in the likes of Kilmacthomas with the Waterford Dungarvan section of the greenway, there’s no reason why something similar to that should not happen in the Slieverue and Glenmore communities”.

The event follows a similar one in Slieverue last Tuesday evening (see here) where locals told KCLR News they were delighted to have the opportunity to view the proposals and to talk to some of those working on the project.