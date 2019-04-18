Hundreds ready to take part in the Streets of Kilkenny

It’s all systems go for the Streets of Kilkenny 5K.

The event kicks off this evening at 7:30pm & 1,000 people are due to take part.

There’s been a change to the course this year – it starts at Kilkenny Castle gates & moves through The Parade, High Street, Parliament Street, Irishtown, St Francis Bridge, Castlecomer Road (from its junction with New Road to its junction with Hebron Road), John Street and Rose Inn Street.

These routes will all close to traffic from 7pm until 8:30pm. Also some city carparks will have temporary changes to their access & egress.