“I really don’t know what I’m supposed to do” says Carlow businesswoman of the impending closure of the Hacketstown Road

Initial reaction’s strong to the impending four-month closure of the Hacketstown Road in Carlow.

Uisce Éireann confirmed to KCLR that they’re to begin works on the stretch from next Monday (4th December), with a temporary reopening for Christmas (between 21st December and 8th January).

KCLR has contacted Carlow County Council for comment.

Speaking on The KCLR Daily, Cllr Will Paton says he’s not sure what the solution is but it it looks like it’s going to go-ahead against the wishes of the elected representatives.

While local resident and businesswoman Nicola O’Shea says it’ll impact her in a number of ways.

Hear what they had to say to our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily here;