Freezing temperatures tonight as ice warning comes into effect for north-west

Temperatures will fall sharply across the country tonight.

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning has now come into effect later for the North west of the country from 6pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures between -2 and -5 celcius, however they could fall even lower in places.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather says Wednesday night and Thursday some areas could see more snow coming in from the north-west but Carlow and Kilkenny may not be affected.