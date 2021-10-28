If you notice street lights in your area are out of action – report it, that’s the call from Kilkenny County Council

If the lights are out in your local area report it to the council.

That’s the message today from Kilkenny local authority Director of Services Tim Butler who says there are a number of ways to do so. (See here).

It’s after concern was raised about darkness in an area of the Parade in the City where some street lamps were out of action.

Mr Butler says that particular issue had been identified in one of their night patrols and is due for repair this week.

Hear the conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in full here: