If you were on the N76 along the Kilkenny Tipperary border yesterday, Gardaí want to hear from you

Gardai are appealling for witnesses to a fatal crash in County Kilkenny yesterday.

A man in his forties died after his silver Ford Fusion left the road just outside Killamery travelling in the Callan direction. (Read about that here).

A post-mortem exam will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford later today.

Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell is appealing for anyone who might have any information to come forward, telling KCLR News “There’s a lot of vehicles or traffic on that road both morning and evening, people maybe within passing, lorries with dashcam footage, or indeed cars with dashcam footage, anything that might help the investigation or would be in any way of assistance, be it big or small, we’d really appreciate a contact at Kilkenny Garda Station”.