“I’ll keep a squeeze on with the Gardaí to try and minimise these issues” says Kilkenny Councillor following latest rubbish dumping

While Kilkenny’s celebrating topping the IBAL survey (more on that here) one local Councillor’s appealing to people to have respect for their pocket of the county.

Kilkenny Fine Gael Cllr Patrick O’Neill told KCLR news that rubbish has again been dumped in Bennettsbridge in recent days.

It’s the latest in what appears to be an escalating issue in the area and Cllr O’Neill says “Unfortunately over the weekend there’s been another anti-social behaviour incident in Bennettsbridge, this time around the community hall which is just very disappointing to see, look I suppose over the last number of months we’ve had issues up in East End’s soccer grounds, we’ve had issues on the playground and now we’ve issues around the community hall, just a lot of rubbish left behind from a gathering at night time and slates have been broken off the roof which is very disappointing seeing as it’s an important community facility we got a lot of money was put in by locals in the community and having to repair bits and pieces of the roof is not something they should have to do”.

He adds that Gardaí have been brilliant and have already been out on site and more patrols are promised to try and stamp this out and they’ll keep connecting over this matter, noting “I’ll keep a squeeze on with the Gardaí to try and minimise these issues and hopefully those that are involved will maybe come to their senses and stop damaging things in their own community”.