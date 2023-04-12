Imelda May “cannot wait to perform” in Kilkenny hailing it as the “Land of Castles, Caves and Cats”

Imelda May says she “cannot wait to perform in Kilkenny”.

The Irish star’s the headliner at this year’s Outdoor Music Festival which takes place at the Castlecomer GAA grounds on the 1st of July.

Supporting acts are due to be announced while tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday morning (14th April) at 10am.

In a social media posting, May tells local fans she’ll see them soon hailing the county as the land of castles, caves and cats.