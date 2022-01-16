Increase in house prices in Carlow amongst the biggest in Ireland in 2021

The increase in house prices in Co Carlow were amongst the biggest seen in the country last year, that’s according to The Sunday Times Property Price Guide, published today.

House prices in Carlow rose across the board in 2021, but in particular at the upper end of the market.

A new four-bedroom semi in Carlow town went for an average of €260,000 versus €255,000 in 2020, but a 200 square metre modern family home rose from €400,000 up to €450,000.

House prices in both Carlow and Kilkenny are expected to rise by up to 10 percent this year.

The research has indicated that the pandemic has led to an increased demand for homes outside of Dublin, with house price increases predicted in every county next year.

An average increase of 7.6 percent is predicted for counties outside of Dublin.

Kildare is the county with the highest predicted increase of 20 percent, followed by Laois, where hikes of 10 to 15 percent are expected.