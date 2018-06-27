Irish Water announce Bennettsbridge Water Supply will be completely turned off tonight as supply critically low

The Bennettsbridge Water Supply will now be completely shut off tonight.

There had been a warning in place from Irish Water to those in that area to conserve as much water as they could because the reservoir is running critically low.

However, this evening Irish Water have told KCLR News that they will now have to turn it off completely from 9pm until 6 tomorrow morning to try and let the supply build up a bit again.

As it stands, the supply in Ballyhale, Knocktopher and Floodhall is also being turned off every night.