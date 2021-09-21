ISPCC says disappearance of a four-year-old boy from Kilkenny is ‘very, very worrying’

The ISPCC says the disappearance of a four-year-old boy for almost 48 hours is ‘very, very worrying’.

Muazz Usama was reported missing from Kilkenny city on Sunday afternoon, and was last seen in Dublin city. (Our original story on this is here).

He’s two-foot four inches tall, with a slim build, black hair and dark brown eyes.

Gardaí believe he may be travelling with a relative and John Church, the chief executive of the I-S-P-C-C, says that’s common, noting “Cases like this will be quite rare and usually involve another adult as well, generally children go missing every other day and they’re generally within the 13 to 15 age group but they do turn up but cases like this will be quite rare and obviously very, very worrying and of concern to family members and the general public”.