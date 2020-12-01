“It finally feels like Christmas”- Shoppers across Carlow and Kilkenny react as Penneys reopens

Shoppers across Carlow and Kilkenny say today feels like Christmas has come early!

Many retailers opened their doors this morning for the first time in six weeks, as the entire country is downgraded to level 3 restrictions.

Eyewitness reports from the Penneys in Carlow suggest that trade has been relatively quiet there so far.

However, queues have been steadily growing outside the Penneys in Kilkenny’s Market Cross Shopping Centre.

Our roving reporter Shauna Mc Hugh got in line behind them all for a special report during this morning’s KCLR LIVE.

Here’s what local shoppers had to tell her as they prepared for a long-overdue session of retail therapy…