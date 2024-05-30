Two mixed development housing estates and a fire station with new tender have been officially acknowledged by Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, who’s also Fianna Fáil director of elections for the European Elections, had been in Carlow last week, but his focus shifted to Kilkenny yesterday.

First stop was at The KCLR Daily outside broadcast on The Parade in the city to chat with our Brian Redmond;

Then, it was onto Urlingford to officially open the new Fire Station, which has also gotten a new fire tender.

Minister @DarraghOBrienTD officially unveils the plaque to mark the opening of the new Urlingford Fire Station in north #Kilkenny More on air. pic.twitter.com/tPfppUokyf — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 29, 2024

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there to chat to get some reaction from people living and working in Urlingford and also to hear from the county Fire Chief:

While Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Fiona Deegan hailed the ‘fantastic facility’ and team which services the area;

It was then back to the city and the first of two new housing developments, Cluain Glasan on the Granges Road;

With the visit’s last stop at Nyne Park off the Callan Road where Edwina caught up with one of the residents, Gill, who went from facing homelessness to qualifying for the Affordable Housing Scheme;

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Council’s Director of Services for Housing, Mary Mulholland, had the overview of the status of housing provision locally;