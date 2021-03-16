“It’s like a tunnel” says first patient of Carlow Kilkenny MRI scanner

The long-awaited MRI scanner at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is up and running with a nine-year-old local boy the first to use it.

The temporary unit arrived at the local hospital last week in advance of the permanent one which is expected to be ready at the end of this year. (More on that here).

Local Mother Fiona has told KCLR is great to have the service available locally and her son Cian, the first patient to avail of the service, has been describing the experience for us, saying “I went into this tube yoke, it’s like a tunnel basically and you go into it and it makes like, I think there’s a good few noises and at times it’d be loud and at times it’d be like someone tip-toed”.