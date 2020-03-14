JJ Kavanagh & Sons to suspend all bus services from Monday

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Bus Service is to suspend all bus services from this Monday.

The company made the announcement on their Facebook page today saying the safety and the well-being of customers and staff is their main priority.

They’re suspending the operation of all services from Monday 16th March 2020 with the exception of 139, 183, 607, 617, 363 & 367 services.

All customers who booked their tickets online and were due to travel in the coming days and weeks will have their ‘changed your ticket’ fees waived.