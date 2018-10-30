Jobs & livelihoods are at stake says South Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward
Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
“The Government have completely mismanaged the roll-out of broadband.”

So says local Fianna Fáil Deputy Bobby Aylward amid concerns that a further delay in the process could leave rural areas without the service until at least 2020.

Deputy Aylward told KCLR news this morning that peoples jobs and livelihoods are at stake.

He said “it’s in no-man’s land at the moment, very disappointing news for rural Ireland.”

