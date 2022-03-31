Just over €250,000 allocated to seven sites in Carlow and Kilkenny under Historic Structures Fund

Seven local sites are among 78 nationwide to benefit from a €4million boost under the Historic Structures Fund.

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan has announced the assistance to help conserve notable historic structures with everything from restoration and repairs of windows, flooring and removal of biological growth.

He says ‘I am delighted to announce another €4m investment in our built heritage. This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 78 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out hundreds of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. I am particularly pleased to announce the awards made to vernacular structures and historic shopfronts following their successful pilot schemes last year. The continuation of the Historic Shopfront stream, investing in our historic townscapes in line with this Government’s commitment of putting Town Centres First.’

Minister Noonan added:‘These awards celebrate the richness and diversity of our built heritage and help to preserve our connections to past generations, in particular through their support of traditional building skills, which this Government is committed to investing in. These actions also help us to deliver on our commitments to built heritage under Heritage Ireland 2030, the national heritage plan which I launched earlier this year.’

And he notes ‘The awards also have a welcome knock-on economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country. As with the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, the success of the Historic Structures Fund is a result of the close working relationship between the Department and the Local Authorities, particularly the Architectural Conservation Officers, Heritage Officers and planning and administrative staff who make these schemes possible.’

More than a quarter of a million euro is coming to our two counties with Old Ennisnag Bridge getting the largest local share of €50,000 with nearby Kells House’s slice worth €38,000 and St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower getting close to €28,000. A €10,000 Vernacular Award has also been awarded to Balief, Woodsgift.

In Carlow €40,000 each goes to Milford House and Borris House’s gatehouse, with neighbours Currane Tower getting more than €46,500.

Local Beneficiaries:

Stream 1, Carlow:

Stream 1, Kilkenny:

Vernacular Award, Kilkenny: