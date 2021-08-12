Jysk hiring for new Carlow branch opening in November

Jysk have confirmed that they are still looking to hire more people to work in their new Carlow shop.

The Danish furniture company have been hoping to open a branch in Graiguecullen for some time now but the plans have been delayed by the pandemic.

They’ve now confirmed they will be open by the end of November.

There will be 10 full-time jobs created and likely another 5 part-time roles.

Sales and marketing manager Jenny Johnston has told KCLR that they are still looking to fill some of those jobs.

“Absolutely there are still vacancies. They are up on our careers website. Some of them are currently open and some of them are still to come”