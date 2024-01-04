KCLR NewsNews & Sport

KCETB are launching their 2024 Adult Education courses

The courses are normally held at night time

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart04/01/2024
School Classroom (Wokandapix/Pixabay)
Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board are getting ready to kick off their Adult Education courses

Held usually at night time, they offer opportunities to learn a new language or skill.

Laura Seoighe is Director of Adult Education with KCETB and says these classes are a great way to get back into education: What i’d be looking at more so is the hobby courses right now. It’s a great way to get back into education without the added pressure of exams and assignments.”

 

