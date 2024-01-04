KCETB are launching their 2024 Adult Education courses

Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board are getting ready to kick off their Adult Education courses

Held usually at night time, they offer opportunities to learn a new language or skill.

Laura Seoighe is Director of Adult Education with KCETB and says these classes are a great way to get back into education: What i’d be looking at more so is the hobby courses right now. It’s a great way to get back into education without the added pressure of exams and assignments.”