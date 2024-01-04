KCLR NewsNews & Sport
KCETB are launching their 2024 Adult Education courses
The courses are normally held at night time
Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board are getting ready to kick off their Adult Education courses
Held usually at night time, they offer opportunities to learn a new language or skill.
Laura Seoighe is Director of Adult Education with KCETB and says these classes are a great way to get back into education: What i’d be looking at more so is the hobby courses right now. It’s a great way to get back into education without the added pressure of exams and assignments.”