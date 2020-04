Carmel Everard was on the show.

She’s part of the Kilkenny outreach group for Chernobyl Children International.

Yesterday they received the sad news that some of the children and carers in Vesnova Institution have been diagnosed with Covid-19. This is especially poignant as these children’s health is being compromised by yet another invisible entity in the lead up to the 34th anniversary of the Chernobyl Disaster.

Some of the children come to stay in Kilkenny every year.