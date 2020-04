A number of local families have been left heartbroken with news that the very special guests they welcome from Chernobyl every June won’t be visiting this year.

The rest and recuperation programme has been suspended for this Summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carmel Everard is one of the hosts with the Kilkenny Chernobyl Outreach programme.

She says it’s unfortunate but they had been expecting it.

