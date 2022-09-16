KCLR LIVE: Friday, 16th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Mark Dunne, President of the student union in SETU Carlow, and Jacqui O’Connor, Head of Accommodation, South East Technological University, chat with Eimear about the accommodation crisis that faces students locally.

Anna Marie McHugh, General Secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation, ahead of this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Ber Keane tells Eimear her story. She was born in the St. Patrick’s Mother and Baby Home in Dublin and raised by her aunt in Kilkenny.She has spent her entire life looking for her sisters, Nora and Kathleen.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather provides a weather update ahead of the weekend and ploughing.

Cllr Arthur McDonald and Cllr Brian O’Donoghue chat about the possibility of Bertie Ahern returning to Fianna Fáil.

Our Friday Panel, Philip Ireland of Philip Ireland Tyres, Kate Gaynor of the Paint Hub Carlow & TD Kathleen Funchion, look back on the week’s big stories.