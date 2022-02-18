KCLR Live: Friday, 18th February, 2022

On this morning’s show:

Calls for Government to scrap May’s carbon tax increase – Cllr. Denis Hynes was in studio to tell us about the motion he is putting to fellow councillors on Monday.

Michael Hogan of Scragg’s Alley, Carlow shares his excitement ahead of Rag Week, 2022.

Chair of the Irish Society of Diviners, Gerry Cremmin tells us about the practice,

Kilkenny County Council Housing Officer, Michael Leahy shares details of an incremental purchase time.

Weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly,

Excitement for Carlow, as the Community Games finals are set to take place locally,

Chris Walsh and her 20 year old son Dylan chat about accessibility for wheelchair users and their Go Fund Me drive.

And Joe McKeown, INTO President and Cllr. Deirdre Cullen join Eimear in studio for our Friday Panel.

Listen back here: