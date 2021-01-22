KCLR Live: Friday 22nd January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live, presented by Edward Hayden:

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, discusses the Government’s Remote Working Strategy, the new Exploitation of Children Bill and the lack of maternity leave available to TD’s.

Lillian Byrne, Manager of Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh tells us about vaccine roll out at the home this morning and the difficulty around supply.

Paula Butler, community member with the Love Hacketstown Group shares the details of a new website for the local community.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather advises wrapping up ahead of a cold weekend.

PL Curran of St. Lawrence O’Toole’s Athletic Club was the Irish Olympic Team manager in 1984 when Jerry Kiernan represented Ireland in the men’s marathon. Chatting with Edward this morning, he remembers his friend fondly.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh is back with our “This Is How We Do It” series. This week Shauna is looking at the Veganuary trend with Helen Costelloe of The Cutting Vedge in Kilkenny.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical tells us about lockdown restrictions being extended.