KCLR Live: Friday 3 July 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home tells Eimear about challenges facing the industry.

John McGuinness discusses party loyalty and political ambitions.

Dr Tadhg Crowley gives us some insight into changes in the COvid-19 R number.

Bianka McDonagh talks about her Carlow tourism business.

Part Two:

Alan O’ Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us what to expect from Mother Nature this weekend.

Éanna Ní Lamhna gives us some inspiration for garden exploring.

Aimee Dowling talks to Eimear about Summer Provision.

On The Friday Panel – Aidan Fogarty, Nuala Reddy and Sean hArgain chat about the big stories of the week.