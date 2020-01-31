KCLR Live: Friday 31st January 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presnts KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Eimear talks to the son of a woman who is need of life-changing lymphedema treatment. The family need to raise a total of €4,000 to cover travel expenses as the treatment is only available in Germany.

Eimear plays audio from yesterdays debate at Carlow IT where 12 of the 14 candidates running in the general election attended and discusses pressing issues such as housing, pensions, disability and health.