KCLR LIVE: GAA Cashless Ticketing Causes Upset Amongst Locals

KCLR LIVE:

We read some of your texts and concerns on the GAA cashless ticketing system and speak with Ned Deering from Rathvilly who has severe dyslexia and can’t use the online system to buy tickets to games.

Statement from the GAA: “Firstly, apologies to your listener. There was a technical issue for 90 minutes with the ticketing system which impacted on the speed of purchases made yesterday morning. Kilkenny had the largest number of online / retails sales so it was likely that people buying tickets for this game were impacted most. Ordinarily, there will be no difference making a purchase either online or in a retail outlet on the day of a game compared to any other day.”